This shoe store display had a secret compartment—packed with heroin and piles of cash, police say

This shoe store was selling a whole lot more than sneakers, police say.
Danny Dewayne Terry II, 33, was arrested last week and charged with using a shoe store he owns—Circle City Sole, located in an Indianapolis, Ind. mall—as a front for an elaborate drug-dealing operation, according to the Muncie Star Press.
Terry has been charged with 14 drug crimes in Marion County in connection with his alleged drug dealing. His arrest was one of 19 in Indianapolis and Muncie last week following a six-month police investigation, the Star Press reports.
Police found a “sliding compartment of a wooden display case” in the store with a stash of heroin, drug paraphernalia and cash, according to court documents. Terry has been accused of dealing methamphetamine and heroin as well.
Police say an informant purchased $2,500 in heroin from Terry at the store on at least two occasions.
Police last week also arrested Terry’s uncle, Delaware County Sheriff’s Deputy Jerry Parks, 37, according to the Indianapolis Star.
Muncie Police Chief Joe Winkle told reporters at a press conference on Friday that Terry and Parks were working together as a “family drug ring.” Parks giving Terry tips to avoid undercover narcotics officers, holding drugs for “safe-keeping,” lending his “duty-issued service weapon” to Terry, according to a police report.
Police say that Parks even gave Terry narcotics that he had seized on the job as a sheriff’s deputy, the Star Press reports. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office has placed Parks on administrative leave with pay.
“We are all saddened by this recent turn of events as any time a police officer disgraces himself it reflects negatively not only on his department, but on the entire law enforcement profession,” Delaware County Sheriff Ray Dudley said in a statement to the Star.
When Terry was stopped by Transportation Security Administration officials on June 13 while flying from Indianapolis to Los Angeles, officials found Terry had $36,000 in cash on him, according to the Star Press.
“He claimed it was from his shoe store,” a police report said.
Terry and a co-defendant, Anton Holland, also flew to Reno, Nev. later in the year with $42,000 in cash.
Terry’s girlfriend, Alysia Muir, 24, worked at the shoe store and was also arrested last week and charged with drug-related offenses in Marion County, according to the Star Press.
Police said that Terry has confessed to “dealing controlled substances, specifically marijuana and heroin, since he returned from serving a prison sentence a couple of years ago.”
