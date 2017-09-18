He broke into a funeral home — and tried on clothing that belonged to the dead, video shows

Kentucky police are on the hunt for a man caught on video allegedly breaking into a funeral home and trying on possessions belonging to the deceased.
The break-in happened Wednesday, police say, at the Watson and Hunt Funeral Home, according to WHAS11.
In the video, the unidentified man is seen meandering around the funeral home for over three hours. He steals the keys to the home’s hearse, before putting on and stealing clothing belonging to Ray Daugherty, 81, that he was going to be laid to rest in, according to ABC7.
That man’s nephew, Darrell Knight, called the incident “mind-blowing.”
“I just can’t imagine that somebody would do something like this,” he said to 4029TV. “You know, to go into a funeral home and take something away from a deceased man.”
At one point in the video, the man gets naked and changes into Daugherty’s clothes — even smelling his underwear.
The clothing was stored in an office ahead of the funeral, and was not on the deceased’s body, according to 4029TV.
“I can’t imagine that somebody would break into a funeral home,” Knight said to ABC7. “Not only that, (but) get undressed and then walk around inside the funeral home.”
The man, who police said has a large tattoo on his left shoulder, also took a nap in the funeral home before leaving.
Along with clothing and keys to the hearse, the man stole an iPod, PlayStation3, flat-screen TV and jewelry, according to police.
Leitchfield Police Detective Kevin Smith issued a stern warning for the alleged robber.
“You can still turn yourself in,” Smith said. “We’re going to catch you. It’s just a matter of time.”
Knight hopes he’s right.
“I want this guy to get caught,” Knight said. “I really do.”
Comments