He’s running for re-election. But he can’t poop in public anymore, a court said

Watch: Video was used as evidence in 2009 case for pooping in public

Kevin Gonzalves, a Merced Irrigation District board director up for re-election, was convicted of a misdemeanor nearly a decade ago for defecating on public property. Gonzalves pleaded no contest and was convicted in 2009 of a single misdemeanor count of being a public nuisance, according to documents obtained by the Sun-Star.

Kevin Gonzalves, a Merced Irrigation District board director up for re-election, was convicted of a misdemeanor nearly a decade ago for defecating on public property. Gonzalves pleaded no contest and was convicted in 2009 of a single misdemeanor count of being a public nuisance, according to documents obtained by the Sun-Star.