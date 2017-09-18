‘Shoot me!’ the student told police, brandishing a knife.

More Videos 0:36 Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter Pause 1:26 Stone arch cellars may be hidden treasure of Flint Hills 2:23 “We may disagree with his policies but we need to support the office.” 1:50 Police discuss homicide of Wichita doctor 0:38 LaVela banquet hall opens next to the Candle Club 3:05 K-State QB Jesse Ertz takes blame for Vanderbilt loss 0:20 Watch Zach Jellison, born with spina bifida, score his touchdown 1:30 A review of the queso at Chipotle, which was just released today 8:02 911 call from Emprise Bank about check 1:53 Robotics become an increasing factor in local medicine Video Link copy Embed Code copy

A 21-year-old man, identified as Georgia Tech student Scout Schultz by a university spokesman, according to reports, was fatally shot by campus police on the university's Atlanta campus late Saturday, September 16, after refusing drop a knife. In this video, police are seen pointing guns at Schultz, and heard ordering him to "drop the knife," as well as asking his name. Schultz, who appears to be barefoot, shouts "shoot me." He advances towards one of the officers and is then shot. Reports said he died in a nearby hospital on September 17.

