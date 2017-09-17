‘Busty’ high school girl was kicked out of class. Some students defend the teacher.

More Videos 0:49 Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD. Pause 0:44 Watch this germ-zapping robot in action 9:46 Bill Snyder talks about win over Charlotte 1:50 Police discuss homicide of Wichita doctor 0:38 LaVela banquet hall opens next to the Candle Club 1:08 Kansan John Musgrave talks about Vietnam 0:20 Watch Zach Jellison, born with spina bifida, score his touchdown 2:07 Derby bounces back with a 60-28 victory over Maize 1:30 A review of the queso at Chipotle, which was just released today 1:55 Buhler dominates Collegiate Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Joplin, Missouri, mom picks up her daughter after 'dress code violation' A Joplin, Mo., mom says a teacher called her 17-year-old daughter “busty” and “plus-sized” and kicked her out of class for wearing a blouse that “didn’t cover her cleavage properly.” Melissa Barber says Kelsey Anderson was singled out at Joplin High School last Friday. A Joplin, Mo., mom says a teacher called her 17-year-old daughter “busty” and “plus-sized” and kicked her out of class for wearing a blouse that “didn’t cover her cleavage properly.” Melissa Barber says Kelsey Anderson was singled out at Joplin High School last Friday. Melissa Barber Facebook

A Joplin, Mo., mom says a teacher called her 17-year-old daughter “busty” and “plus-sized” and kicked her out of class for wearing a blouse that “didn’t cover her cleavage properly.” Melissa Barber says Kelsey Anderson was singled out at Joplin High School last Friday. Melissa Barber Facebook