President Donald Trump speaks about the U.S. role in the Paris climate change accord, Thursday, June 1, 2017, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks about the U.S. role in the Paris climate change accord, Thursday, June 1, 2017, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP
President Donald Trump speaks about the U.S. role in the Paris climate change accord, Thursday, June 1, 2017, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP

National

White House denies reports that U.S. is staying in the Paris Climate Accord

By Donovan Harrell

dharrell@mcclatchydc.com

September 16, 2017 5:06 PM

The White House denied multiple reports that the U.S. may stay in the Paris Climate Accord.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump’s administration signaled a shift to European officials from the decision in June to leave the agreement.

“The U.S. has stated that they will not renegotiate the Paris accord, but they will try to review the terms on which they could be engaged under this agreement,” European Commissioner for Climate Action and Energy Miguel Arias Cañete told The Wall Street Journal.

The climate agreement was formed in a global effort to cut back on climate change emissions.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter

Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter 0:36

Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter
'Catastrophic flooding' hits Houston after Harvey's heavy downpour 1:38

'Catastrophic flooding' hits Houston after Harvey's heavy downpour
U.S. Coast Guard chopper flies over flooded Houston and makes rescues 1:10

U.S. Coast Guard chopper flies over flooded Houston and makes rescues

View More Video