These identical twin sisters gave birth in the same hospital, just hours apart

Identical twin sisters Rachael McGeoch and Beccy Pistone share a lot in common: their looks, their romantic counterparts named William and, of course, their birthdays.

And now they can add another thing to that list — the location and time of their children’s births.

McGeoch and Pistone both gave birth to children at Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge, Massachusetts in August, just hours apart and in nearby rooms, according to the New York Daily News.

But it wasn’t supposed to happen that way. Originally, McGeoch was due on Aug. 1, and Pistone was set for a Aug. 13 birth, and they planned to give birth in different hospitals, according to WSOCTV9.

But, as usual, the fate of the two sisters seemed destined to intertwine.

Pistone planned to give birth in Cape Cod, but headed to visit her sister McGeoch after the latter was induced in Cambridge on Aug. 13, according to the Daily News.

Soon after Pistone arrived to the hospital, McGeoch went into labor.

“Bec came up to Boston to hold my hand and I finally went into active labor,” McGeoch wrote on a Facebook post.

“As she and Bill were supporting me,” she continued, “[Pistone] went into labor too.”

So Pistone was placed in the hospital room next door to her sister’s.

McGeoch’s first child, William Charles Bubenicek, was born at 10:41 p.m. on Aug. 15 — with Pistone’s child, Andi Pistone, coming into the world at 6:54 p.m. the following evening. That means the two children were born just 20 hours apart.

The pair of births was a team effort, McGeoch’s fiancé Bill Bubenicek said to the Daily News.

“Beccy was banging on the wall from the other room cheering us on,” he said.

For McGeoch, it’s not a shocking coincidence that the two sisters were brought together during such an important milestone.

“We were always super close,” she said, “and went through life doing it together.”

Pistone agrees.

“I came up to help get her going and then when I stalled, she got to return the favor,” she said. “It was a big collaborative effort to get these two into the world! Pretty special story.”