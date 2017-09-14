How a private meeting with Billy Graham changed actor Steve McQueen’s life

More Videos 1:50 Police discuss homicide of Wichita doctor Pause 0:47 Police talk about fatal stabbing in east Wichita 1:32 Family, patients and friends mourn slain doctor 1:44 Kansas Railfest coming to downtown Wichita on Saturday 1:30 A review of the queso at Chipotle, which was just released today 9:46 Bill Snyder talks about win over Charlotte 0:40 Hurricane Harvey cats and dogs land in Wichita 1:08 Watch flight test pilots push their Cessna planes to the limit 1:09 Shocker coaches react to Koch Arena upgrade 2:23 “We may disagree with his policies but we need to support the office.” Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Actor Steve McQueen, who personified cool during his nearly two decades as a Hollywood superstar, retreated from the glamor and excesses of the movie scene late in his short life and embraced Christianity. When he died at age 50, McQueen was clutching a Bible – one given to him by Billy Graham.

