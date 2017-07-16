Dan Rather’s road trip takes him through Kansas

Longtime newsman Dan Rather saw a bit of Kansas on Saturday, and he seemed to appreciate its expansive skies and friendly residents.
Rather, 85, and his 20-year-old grandson, Martin Rather, are on a road trip to Mount Rushmore. Their trip began Friday in north Texas.
Sharing their experience on Facebook and Twitter, they journeyed through Oklahoma – stopping to visit the Oklahoma City bombing memorial – and Kansas.
Some of Dan Rather’s observations as he traveled through the Sunflower State:
Just crossing from Oklahoma into Kansas. Big wind farm with windmills coming into view as a rainstorm pours down.— Dan Rather (@DanRather) July 15, 2017
You learn all kinds of things driving through mid-America. Like: Sonic doesn't have bathrooms. Also you forget how flat Kansas is.— Dan Rather (@DanRather) July 16, 2017
They nearly ran out of gas Saturday, Martin Rather said, and wound up stopping in Lindsborg. His grandfather also mentioned coverage of national events in local newspapers, such as the Salina Journal. They ended Day 2 in Nebraska.
Dan Rather’s thoughts on Midwesterners?
“These are among the friendliest, most polite people in the world,” he said in a video on Facebook.
