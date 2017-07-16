Martin and Dan Rather are traveling by car to Mount Rushmore.
National

July 16, 2017 8:42 AM

Dan Rather’s road trip takes him through Kansas

By Julie Mah

jmah@wichitaeagle.com

Longtime newsman Dan Rather saw a bit of Kansas on Saturday, and he seemed to appreciate its expansive skies and friendly residents.

Rather, 85, and his 20-year-old grandson, Martin Rather, are on a road trip to Mount Rushmore. Their trip began Friday in north Texas.

Sharing their experience on Facebook and Twitter, they journeyed through Oklahoma – stopping to visit the Oklahoma City bombing memorial – and Kansas.

Some of Dan Rather’s observations as he traveled through the Sunflower State:

They nearly ran out of gas Saturday, Martin Rather said, and wound up stopping in Lindsborg. His grandfather also mentioned coverage of national events in local newspapers, such as the Salina Journal. They ended Day 2 in Nebraska.

Dan Rather’s thoughts on Midwesterners?

“These are among the friendliest, most polite people in the world,” he said in a video on Facebook.

