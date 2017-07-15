A disabled 7-year-old’s favorite thing was a classic Mustang. Then someone torched it

A Missouri boy with a rare disability has lost what his family calls his most prized possession after police say someone burned it to a crisp.
Nino Welcome, of Springfield, Missouri, has Lesch-Nyhan syndrome, according to KY3 News. According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders, it is a rare genetic disease that causes swelling of the joints, kidney stones and muscle spasms. It occurs roughly once every 380,000 births and almost exclusively affects males, the organization says. The disease can also cause patients to injure themselves by biting their lips, hitting themselves or other behaviors.
For Nino, that means that he is confined to a wheelchair and will often bite his lip hard when stressed, according to the Springfield News-Leader.
However, his family says he had one particular possession that always excited him: a 1970 Mach I Mustang, painted black and orange, restored by Nino’s grandfather and given to him recently as a birthday gift, according to the News-Leader.
“He talked about it every day,” Brett Welcome, Nino’s father, told KY3. “If he would meet a stranger, he would introduce himself and then tell them that he has a 1970 Mustang Mach I. That was almost how he defined himself.”
According to Brett and his wife, Tonia, Nino loved the car so much that they would incorporate it into his bedtime stories and drive it to get groceries so he could have a ride, per the News-Leader. He called it “the pumpkin,” according to KY3.
Nino’s obsession even extended to the wheelchair he uses because of his disease. His parents told KY3 that when he got a new one recently, he had it painted orange and black to reflect the car and called it “Mach II.”
But early Thursday morning, at around 3:32 a.m., according to police records, someone opened a vent window into the car and threw lit fireworks inside. A neighbor noticed the blaze and called 911, according to KY3, but by the time authorities arrived, it was too late.
“By the time I was able to get some water, it had already gotten to all the plastic, the interior, all the combustibles and it became just an inferno,” Brett Welcome told KY3.
“The car can be replaced, but his feelings for it — it's like his whole life,” Tonia Welcome told the station.
On Thursday afternoon, the parents had to explain to Nino what happened and promised him that they would fix or replace the car, according to the News-Leader.
“We told him that sometimes bad people do bad things,” Brett told the News-Leader. “And that we are going to put it in the shop and get it back new and improved.
“He’s been a real trooper.”
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Welcomes pay for the car to be repaired or replaced. As of Sunday afternoon, it has already raised nearly $10,000 after starting with a $5,000 goal.
