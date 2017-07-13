French President Emmanuel Macron, right, welcome First Lady Melania Trump while and his wife Brigitte, left, welcomes U.S President Donald Trump at Les Invalides museum in Paris Thursday, July 13, 2017.
National

July 13, 2017 3:48 PM

Trump ignites controversy by telling France’s first lady she’s ‘in such good shape’

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@mcclatchy.com

President Donald Trump’s often controversial relationship with women took another downward turn Thursday after video captured him directing comments at French first lady Brigitte Macron that many saw as sexist and objectifying.

According to NBC News, the moment took place an hour into a tour led by French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, as the two presidents prepared to leave the first ladies.

“You’re in such good shape,” Trump told Brigitte Macron.

He then turned to French president.

“She’s in such good physical shape,” Trump told him.

Trump then looks back at the French first lady and added, “Beautiful.”

It is unclear what Brigitte Macron said in response.

On social media, many users blasted Trump’s comments, calling them “creepy” and “inappropriate.”

Others, however, defended Trump’s comments and said they have been blown out of proportion.

Trump and the French first lady had already gotten off to an awkward start on social media before his comments. Earlier Thursday, when the two first met, their handshake and subsequent embrace drew some raised eyebrows for its seeming awkwardness.

