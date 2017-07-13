Her secret admirer’s love note cost her $3,000. She probably doesn’t love him back

A secret admirer chose to declare his feelings in a damaging way when he sprayed “I Love You” across the hood of a woman’s car Tuesday in Myrtle Beach.
Police were called to a report of damaged property at the Conway National Bank branch at 1353 21st Ave. North.
When police arrived about noon, they spoke with a witness who told them he was concerned when he saw a man wearing dark sunglasses and a hooded sweatshirt kneeling behind a vehicle in the back parking lot. He said he thought the suspect may rob the bank.
Next, the witness said he saw the suspect move toward a vehicle and observed what looked like a big cloud of smoke. The witness said he then saw the vehicle covered in paint. He also told police he saw the suspect take off on a red moped, a police report states.
The 48-year-old woman, who authorities noted as a victim in the report, said she parked the vehicle in the parking lot that morning. Police said the suspect returned to the bank about 3 p.m. and spray painted “I Love You” in blue on the hood of her 2017 Mustang.
The woman told them she hadn’t had any issues with anyone and was unsure who would do something like that, authorities said.
An estimated $3,000 in damage was done to the vehicle, according to the report.
Comments