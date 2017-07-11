Ex-Anheuser-Busch CEO had guns, 8 dogs in chopper when he was refused takeoff, police say

More Videos 3:17 Don't make a $10,000 mistake. Tips on how to spot flood-damaged cars Pause 0:48 Bright new beacons light up downtown Wichita 0:40 Joel Embiid discusses what he misses most about college at Kansas 1:34 K-State QB Alex Delton gets ready to start against TCU 4:25 Dining With Denise: The Old Town Chili Cookoff 2:39 Police chief gives update on community outreach initiatives 2:46 Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing 1:22 WSU hoping for faster offense to Tabitha Brown 2:13 A virtual tour of new aquarium, museum in Missouri 2:23 What it will look like inside Cessna's biggest jet Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

August Adolphus Busch IV released from Swansea Police Department August Adolphus Busch IV, the former CEO of Anheuser-Busch, was held in the Swansea Police Department until Tuesday afternoon after a helicopter landed at Bronze Pointe Office Park overnight. Busch is a commercial pilot with certificates in airplanes, sin August Adolphus Busch IV, the former CEO of Anheuser-Busch, was held in the Swansea Police Department until Tuesday afternoon after a helicopter landed at Bronze Pointe Office Park overnight. Busch is a commercial pilot with certificates in airplanes, sin snagy@bnd.com

August Adolphus Busch IV, the former CEO of Anheuser-Busch, was held in the Swansea Police Department until Tuesday afternoon after a helicopter landed at Bronze Pointe Office Park overnight. Busch is a commercial pilot with certificates in airplanes, sin snagy@bnd.com