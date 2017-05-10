Russian foreign minister, asked about Comey’s firing: ‘You are kidding’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:34 Pro tip for robbers? Don't pull a hammy before you pull out your gun Pause 0:15 Video shows porch thief brazenly steal patio furniture 1:37 Wichita to spend several million before next year's NCAA Tournament 1:37 First A320 arrival 0:53 Tracking bracelets will help Lexington deputies find your loved ones 1:28 Wingnuts manager Pete Rose Jr. talks about this year's team. 3:50 Photographer brings tasteful eye to food pictures 2:50 Southeast to allow students to wear graduation stoles 1:07 First flight of Bombardier's second Global 7000 business jet 4:04 James Comey 'mildly nauseous' that FBI probe could have affected election Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the State Department on Wednesday, a day after President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey. Lavrov appeared to make light of Comey's firing to reporters, saying "was he fired? You're kidding" when the pair were asked if it had cast a shadow over their talks. U.S. Department of State via AP