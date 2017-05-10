Journalist arrested after asking Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price a question

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:34 Pro tip for robbers? Don't pull a hammy before you pull out your gun Pause 0:15 Video shows porch thief brazenly steal patio furniture 1:37 Wichita to spend several million before next year's NCAA Tournament 1:37 First A320 arrival 0:53 Tracking bracelets will help Lexington deputies find your loved ones 1:28 Wingnuts manager Pete Rose Jr. talks about this year's team. 3:50 Photographer brings tasteful eye to food pictures 2:50 Southeast to allow students to wear graduation stoles 1:07 First flight of Bombardier's second Global 7000 business jet 1:15 Umpire shortage affects local high school baseball games Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Public News Service journalist Dan Heyman was arrested apparently for trying to question Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price at a meeting in West Virginia’s Capitol on Tuesday. He said he was arrested for asking Price and White House special counsel Kellyanne Conway if domestic violence would be classed as a pre-existing condition under the Affordable Health Care for America Act. Valerie Woody and American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia via Storyful