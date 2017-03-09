Hate needles? This vaccine spray could make them obsolete

Needles — and their associated pain — have long been accepted as a necessary component of vaccination. But a new proof-of-concept study from the University of California, Berkeley, suggests that researchers may be closer to a less painful vaccinated future.

The study tested MucoJet, a pill-sized vaccine spray, to see how effectively it might be able to administer vaccines inside the mouth, no sharp needles necessary.

The spray, which patients could use on their own and contains the vaccines in a powder form, could make it easier for both patients to receive drugs and for providers to transport vaccines to far-flung locations, Science Daily reported. One of the study’s team members even suggested the spray could be put inside lollipops for reluctant children.