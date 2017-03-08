Why a young girl is staring down Wall Street's bull as women strike

Women across the country have planned to strike Wednesday to demonstrate their economic power in the workplace — and on Wall Street, home to the nation’s stock exchange, the statue of a little girl will take her own stand with them.
Standing a little over four feet tall, arms akimbo and her chin jutting defiantly out, “The Fearless Girl” cast in bronze will stare down the famous Charging Bull statue downtown, the Wall Street Journal reported, in time for International Women’s Day. The statue, commissioned by the asset management group State Street Global Advisors, is meant to be “a new symbol of women in leadership,” it said in a statement.
“Our statue has taken her place for all of Wall Street to see — a place where corporate America cannot help but notice her,” the statement said, encouraging companies to increase the number of women on their boards. In front of the girl’s neatly laced shoes is a plaque: “Know the power of women in leadership.”
The little girl’s statue, which received a permit from the city to stay in place for at least a week, was installed Tuesday morning, AdWeek reported.
The installation will overlap with the Day Without A Woman strike, also concurrently timed to International Women’s Day. The nationwide protest calls on women, alongside transgender and gender non-conforming people, to boycott their work or avoid purchasing goods to show “the enormous value ... [added] to our socio-economic system,” according to the strike’s webpage.
State Street Global Advisors did not explicitly mention the strike in its statement on the statue, but nodded overtly to female empowerment and International Women’s Day, to which the strike is tied.
“I see it as a piece that every woman can and should relate to,” sculptor Kristen Visbal told the Journal. “The bull is symbolic of every issue coming down the pike, that they can stand firm and hold their ground and deal with it.”
The iconic bull Visbal’s statue is facing off against, ironically, was installed without the city’s permission back in 1989, when sculptor Arturo Di Modica installed it to represent American resilience after a stock market crash two years prior. It has remained in Bowling Green Park ever since and become a symbol for the financial markets themselves.
“One of the most iconic images on Wall Street is the charging bull,” deputy global chief investment officer Lori Heinel told Business Insider. “So the idea of having a female sort of stand against the bull or stand up to the bull just struck us as a very clever but also creative and engaging way to make that statement. Even though it's a little girl, her stance is one of determination, forwardness, and being willing to challenge and take on the status quo.”
