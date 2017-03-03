YMCA won’t let members watch cable news while working out anymore for ‘safety’ reasons

3:58 Paul Suellentrop visits with Illinois State writer about Arch Madness Pause

1:22 Cop's NFL-worthy tackle takes down bat-wielding attacker

2:11 What you should know from Trump’s first speech to Congress

1:03 'We're going after the wrong people.'

1:57 Preview of 'The Keeper,' episode 5 of Wichita 'Lockup'

1:38 Alan Rupe comments on school funding

1:16 Brownback's State of the State address

4:09 Z details the dangers of facing Wichita State's offense

3:03 ICT Flight Showchoir performs in Iowa