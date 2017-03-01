Officers said they made traffic stops. They hadn't. They won't be Texas cops again.

1:36 Hesston told its poorest families they had to move Pause

10:35 Shockers' Gregg Marshall talks Arch Madness in St. Louis

2:34 'Moonlight' cast reacts after Oscar mistake

1:18 Tornadoes touch down in Midwest; at least 3 dead

2:46 Disappearance 40 years ago still haunts husband

0:49 Derek Willis on how he told the team about his proposal plan

1:33 She said yes! Derek Willis pops the question on Senior Night

2:11 What you should know from Trump’s first speech to Congress

1:26 Mulvaney: Trump's budget 'blueprint' will represent 'top-line numbers only'