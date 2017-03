Tornadoes touch down in Midwest; at least 3 dead

Tornadoes spawned by a powerful storm system that moved through part of the Midwest on Tuesday and Wednesday has killed at least three people, including two in Illinois. The National Weather Service said Wednesday that survey teams would catalogue damage and determine the number of tornadoes that touched down in Illinois. (Courtesy of Jason Marquis, Nikki Ellerbrock and WFLD via AP)