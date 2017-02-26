Actor makes cameo in Oscars Rolex ad hours after his death

Bill Paxton, the Emmy-winning actor who was most famous for his roles in “Titanic” and “Apollo 13,” got one more appearance on the screen during the Oscars on Sunday night, thanks to a Rolex ad that had many feeling sentimental.
BEST COMMERCIAL OF THE #Oscars #Rolex @rolexfan pic.twitter.com/Mek12nZuwo— Uncle Bill (@UBtalkin) February 27, 2017
In the ad, which featured famous cinematic moments where Rolex watches are featured, there is a brief clip of Paxton in “Titanic.”
Paxton died Sunday at 61 after suffering surgical complications, and while People reports that Rolex created the ad before his death, it still seemed especially poignant to many fans.
Saw Tombstone when I was 11, still one of my favorite films. Seeing Bill Paxton in the #Rolex montage was powerful. pic.twitter.com/Bb0XzBb7M1— Kaamil El-Rayess (@kelrayess) February 27, 2017
wow @rolex couldn't have known how meaningful that shot of Bill Paxton would be in its #Oscars ad :( https://t.co/pVfh948CPb pic.twitter.com/uppZMZDOj3— kristina monllos (@kristinamonllos) February 27, 2017
Oh, that Bill Paxton clip in that Rolex commercial... #Titanic #RIPBillPaxton— Debra Birnbaum (@debrabirnbaum) February 27, 2017
Love the #Rolex Commercial! Did you catch the Bill Paxton moment? WELL DONE!— Kathy Garrison (@Kallistiad) February 27, 2017
What a wonderful spot by #Rolex. Although undoubtedly unplanned, it was nice to see Bill Paxton cameo.— AdrienneHallPhillips (@profahp) February 27, 2017
Inadvertent loaded metaphor: The late, great Bill Paxton’s fleeting appearance in a Rolex commercial about the preciousness of time.— Raza Syed (@raza) February 27, 2017
What an ideal ad, came off perfect with the Paxton shot #rolex #Oscars pic.twitter.com/TtWvI4ogEE— Steven Stubbe (@Steven_Stubbe) February 27, 2017
The ad aired once again after the Oscars’ annual “In Memoriam” montage commemorating the figures in Hollywood who died in the past year. Before the montage played, actress Jennifer Aniston paid tribute to Paxton as well.
Comments