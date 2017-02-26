National

February 26, 2017 9:10 PM

Actor makes cameo in Oscars Rolex ad hours after his death

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@mcclatchy.com

Bill Paxton, the Emmy-winning actor who was most famous for his roles in “Titanic” and “Apollo 13,” got one more appearance on the screen during the Oscars on Sunday night, thanks to a Rolex ad that had many feeling sentimental.

In the ad, which featured famous cinematic moments where Rolex watches are featured, there is a brief clip of Paxton in “Titanic.”

Paxton died Sunday at 61 after suffering surgical complications, and while People reports that Rolex created the ad before his death, it still seemed especially poignant to many fans.

The ad aired once again after the Oscars’ annual “In Memoriam” montage commemorating the figures in Hollywood who died in the past year. Before the montage played, actress Jennifer Aniston paid tribute to Paxton as well.

Related content

National

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Dramatic video shows police rescuing man from burning car

View more video

Nation & World Videos