Do you have this apple sauce? Throw it away or return it. It could contain glass

10:34 Actor Bill Paxton talks about seeing JFK in Fort Worth Pause

5:34 Tour of a doomsday bunker, inside luxury survival condos

1:02 Bernie Sanders: 'I was … told that Kansas was a Republican state'

3:29 Wichita State wraps up share of MVC basketball title

10:15 WSU Gregg Marshall talks about win over Missouri State

1:36 Hesston told its poorest families they had to move

1:39 Who is BTK?

3:28 BTK's daughter speaks out for victims

0:33 K-State coach Bruce Weber not hearing criticism after mounting losses