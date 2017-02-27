Smartphones have you pegged, and for better or worse they’ll soon ID you

1:02 Bernie Sanders: 'I was … told that Kansas was a Republican state' Pause

10:34 Actor Bill Paxton talks about seeing JFK in Fort Worth

5:34 Tour of a doomsday bunker, inside luxury survival condos

1:36 Hesston told its poorest families they had to move

1:54 Dramatic video shows police rescuing man from burning car

10:15 WSU Gregg Marshall talks about win over Missouri State

4:35 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (long)

1:29 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (short)

1:39 Who is BTK?