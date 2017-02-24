Family Christian bookshop closing all stores after ‘2 difficult years’

2:59 Shooting victim from Olathe is being called a hero Pause

1:53 Who is Tanner Braungardt?

1:57 Preview of 'The Keeper,' episode 5 of Wichita 'Lockup'

0:39 Brownback to veto tax hike bill

1:53 Suspect and victims named in Newton triple shooting

4:51 In their own words: Kansas mass shooting and its aftermath

2:42 Bill Self on KU's 13 consecutive conference titles: 'Winning never gets old'

3:33 Harvey County sheriff discusses fatalities

1:19 Maize 39, Newton 36