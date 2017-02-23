Join the #MagicResistance: Witches want you to help them cast a spell on Donald Trump this Friday

1:33 Police investigate shooting at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe Pause

0:48 What happens when a young man challenges a deputy to a dance off

1:34 Hundreds rescued from flooding near San Francisco

1:53 Suspect and victims named in Newton triple shooting

4:51 In their own words: Kansas mass shooting and its aftermath

3:33 Harvey County sheriff discusses fatalities

1:17 First-time use of McConnell hangar

5:24 Bob Lutz and Paul Suellentrop break down WSU's win

0:39 Brownback to veto tax hike bill