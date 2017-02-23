With new anti-ISIS plan due next week, Pentagon considering U.S. troops in Syria

1:33 Police investigate shooting at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe Pause

0:26 Man worries friend is among victims in bar shooting

1:53 Suspect and victims named in Newton triple shooting

1:17 First-time use of McConnell hangar

4:51 In their own words: Kansas mass shooting and its aftermath

3:33 Harvey County sheriff discusses fatalities

5:24 Bob Lutz and Paul Suellentrop break down WSU's win

1:22 Getting to know Shocker junior Conner Frankamp

11:56 K-State coach Bruce Weber talks about Monday's loss to Kansas