He read his mom's note every day. It helped him take his team to the playoffs

1:34 Hundreds rescued from flooding near San Francisco Pause

1:08 Watch as Harrison Ford mistakenly flies plane over airliner

1:36 White House says "everyone is agreed" upon conclusions regarding transgender bathrooms

3:29 Robert Hester Jr. and the FBI: A timeline

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports

3:05 Tillerson: the 'utmost mission' is defeating ISIS

1:25 Watch Friends ballet choreographers in action

1:33 Police investigate shooting at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe

1:24 First flight of Textron Aviation's Scorpion