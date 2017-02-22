Donald Trump, strategist Steve Bannon are ‘Hollywood elites,’ George Clooney says

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports Pause

0:39 Brownback to veto tax hike bill

0:38 'Beauty & Bounty' film trailer

1:21 What’s going on with federal investigations in Wichita

0:43 Wichita's river front continues to evolve

1:26 Michael O’Donnell shocked and puzzled over FBI wiretap

1:48 How to make bacon roses for your Valentine

8:01 Senior players talk about their time at Wichita State

1:08 Vigil for Toni Anderson, missing Wichita woman