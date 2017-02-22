‘Cheerleader’ does cartwheels during a sobriety test. Things go sideways.

When police in Albuquerque, N.M., asked Bryelle Marshall, 23, to walk a straight line in a field sobriety test, she did cartwheels instead.
Things went sideways from there.
Her stunt on Friday evening has reportedly cost her a gig promoting the Duke City Gladiators, a professional indoor football team in Albuquerque.
Marshall was slumped at the wheel of a car when police found her, according to a report posted on the city of Albuquerque’s website.
Police responded to reports of a black Volkswagen sedan driving recklessly. They found the car parked partially in the road and in the driveway to a trailer park, police said.
Marshall appeared to be passed out behind the wheel. Officers woke her up and asked her to step out of the car.
She had a hard time standing, swaying side to side, and smelled like alcohol, police said in the criminal complaint.
What happened over the next six minutes was captured on an officer’s body cam.
When the officer tried to get Marshall to walk a straight line she lined up sideways on the sidewalk.
“Face that direction for me, with your whole body. We’re not doing yoga, I don’t know what you’re doing, put your hands down” the police officer told her before she launched into a fairly perfect cartwheel.
“OK, I didn’t ask you to do somersaults,” he tells her. “This is pretty serious. This isn’t a joke, this isn’t ha ha. This is serious.”
She does a second cartwheel, falling to the ground and off the curb into the street.
The third time she tries to do a cartwheel, she hits the officer in the back, the report said.
“At this point Marshall's opportunities to complete the tests were over and she was arrested,” the police report said.
She was charged with battery, aggravated DWI and for driving with an expired license plate.
Marshall was fired from her new job as a Duke City Gladiator, a team spokesman told the Daily Mail on Tuesday.
Though she wasn’t one of the team’s official dancers, she was hired to promote the team at community events for the upcoming season, the spokesperson said.
“Based on the observations officers made of Marshall’s sobriety this situation could have been a lot worse,” said the city’s statement on the incident.
“DWI is a serious offense and officers take this very serious. It is unfortunate decisions are made to drive after drinking.”
Comments