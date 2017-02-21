Muslim group raises more than $40,000 to repair damages at Jewish cemetery

0:48 What happens when a young man challenges a deputy to a dance off Pause

1:03 Raul Hernandez says grandson Yordano Ventura 'had no fear'

0:56 Animated map of Yordano Ventura's route before crashing his Jeep

2:51 Royals coach recalls challenges in developing Yordano Ventura and his final days

0:49 Yordano Ventura's youth coach Miguel Gomez: 'He had a big heart'

0:31 Marisol Hernandez remembers her son Yordano Ventura

2:52 CIA director’s Wichita house up for auction

0:39 Brownback to veto tax hike bill

11:56 K-State coach Bruce Weber talks about Monday's loss to Kansas