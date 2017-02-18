Powerful storm lashes Southern California; at least 2 dead

1:47 Baby chimp adds a lot of cuteness to zoo exhibit Pause

1:31 Selma business owner closes shop in solidarity for day without immigrants

0:36 A tale of two rental houses in Fort Worth

0:27 Squirrel spotted eating a slice of pizza in a tree

0:54 Firefighter calendar models show off adoptable dogs

2:56 Bob Lutz and Paul Suellentrop talk Northern Iowa win

8:32 Marshall talks about Northern Iowa win and NCAA Tournament

1:57 Preview of 'The Keeper,' episode 5 of Wichita 'Lockup'

3:23 Battling a river monster