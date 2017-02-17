Flying on a plane, one of the biggest stars in the NBA says the Earth is flat

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver Pause

2:15 Various agencies respond to Lake Oroville Dam emergency

0:50 Oroville residents return home after evacution order lifted

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

0:50 Royals Alex Gordon gets chance to play center field

1:48 How to make bacon roses for your Valentine

4:13 Dining With Denise: 10,000 chicken fried steaks in 10 months

1:28 Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback wants to build an airport to rival KCI

3:19 Paul Suellentrop and Todd Hefferman discuss Wichita State's win over SIU