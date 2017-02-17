Trump considers calling up National Guard for immigration roundups, AP reports

0:30 Rider leaps for his life as train bears down Pause

2:29 Wichitans rally on 'Day Without Immigrants'

1:28 Uniquities to expand in Old Town

1:48 How to make bacon roses for your Valentine

1:20 What’s going on with federal investigations in Wichita

4:13 Dining With Denise: 10,000 chicken fried steaks in 10 months

2:07 Brownback says calls with O'Donnell were tapped

3:48 KU beats K-State 74-71

1:28 Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback wants to build an airport to rival KCI