Coffee: Studies say it’s good for you, then bad for you. What’s the truth?

0:49 Awww! See what pops out of the trunk of this tree Pause

1:20 What’s going on with federal investigations in Wichita

2:07 Brownback says calls with O'Donnell were tapped

2:13 Union Station has a 'world-class planetarium now'

1:48 How to make bacon roses for your Valentine

4:13 Dining With Denise: 10,000 chicken fried steaks in 10 months

2:29 Wichitans rally on 'Day Without Immigrants'

1:28 Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback wants to build an airport to rival KCI

1:41 Catching monster catfish