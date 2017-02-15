Plane hits deer while taking off, makes emergency landing

1:17 Westminster Dog Show features new breeds Pause

3:46 Video captures men robbing taxi driver at gunpoint

3:48 KU beats K-State 74-71

1:57 Preview of 'The Keeper,' episode 5 of Wichita 'Lockup'

1:28 Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback wants to build an airport to rival KCI

1:56 2016: Retracing Allen Ginsberg's steps through Wichita

1:28 Uniquities to expand in Old Town

2:07 How to make green chili in an Instant Pot

1:00 Blue Valley football coach Eric Driskell on life support