Rumor has it: German shepherd scores at Westminster dog show

0:58 Watch: Drone flies over California dam at risk of spillway collapse Pause

0:39 A solemn souvenir of imprisonment in their own country

1:43 Water continues to rush down California spillway

1:12 Historic parallels between Japanese American and Muslim communities

0:42 Misao 'Missy' Hikiji recalls being held prisoner by her own country

2:35 Saburo Masada visits site of his internment for first time since 1942

3:22 SWIC photography instructor inspired by husband

2:20 KU coach Bill Self on beating West Virginia: 'I still don't know how we did it'

10:29 Police chief, sheriff talk about officer accused in rape