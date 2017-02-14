Rumor has it: German shepherd scores at Westminster dog show

Rumor, who just missed winning at the Westminster Kennel Club in 2016, came back to score a big victory Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, beating out favored Preston the puli in the herding group. (File photo)
Associated Press
File photo
Davis, a basset hound, waits in the staging area during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
AP
Frankie Larrieu grooms Bella, a Yorkshire terrier from Moscow during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
AP
Raina McCloskey, from Delta, Pa., shows Briar, a borzoi, during the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
AP
A dog owner and her Pumi dog stand for a photograph during the annual Meet the Breed event ahead of the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, U.S., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, first held in 1877, is America's second-longest continuously held sporting event, behind only the Kentucky Derby. Photographer: David Williams/Bloomberg
David Williams
Bloomberg
A group of Cavalier King Charles Spaniel dogs sit for a photograph during the annual Meet the Breed event ahead of the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, U.S., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, first held in 1877, is America's second-longest continuously held sporting event, behind only the Kentucky Derby. Photographer: David Williams/Bloomberg
David Williams
Bloomberg
An Australian shepherd keeps an eye on his handler during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
AP
Border Collie dogs sit for a photograph after qualifying in the agility competition during the annual Meet the Breed event ahead of the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, U.S., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, first held in 1877, is America's second-longest continuously held sporting event, behind only the Kentucky Derby. Photographer: David Williams/Bloomberg
David Williams
Bloomberg
A standard poodle is groomed in the staging area during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
AP
A Case Corso dog sits during the annual Meet the Breed event ahead of the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, U.S., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, first held in 1877, is America's second-longest continuously held sporting event, behind only the Kentucky Derby. Photographer: David Williams/Bloomberg
David Williams
Bloomberg
An Ibizan hound is inspected by a judge during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
AP
Attendees watch as a dog participates in the agility competition during the annual Meet the Breed event ahead of the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, U.S., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, first held in 1877, is America's second-longest continuously held sporting event, behind only the Kentucky Derby. Photographer: David Williams/Bloomberg
David Williams
Bloomberg
A standard Poodle stands next to flowers arranged to resemble dogs during the annual Meet the Breed event ahead of the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, U.S., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, first held in 1877, is America's second-longest continuously held sporting event, behind only the Kentucky Derby. Photographer: David Williams/Bloomberg
David Williams
Bloomberg
Vino, a miniature poodle, is groomed in the staging are during the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
AP
Handlers hold a Norfolk Terrier dog during the annual Meet the Breed event ahead of the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, U.S., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, first held in 1877, is America's second-longest continuously held sporting event, behind only the Kentucky Derby. Photographer: David Williams/Bloomberg
David Williams
Bloomberg
A French bulldog is inspected by a judge during the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
AP
A handler stands for photograph with her Saluki dog during the annual Meet the Breed event ahead of the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, U.S., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, first held in 1877, is America's second-longest continuously held sporting event, behind only the Kentucky Derby. Photographer: David Williams/Bloomberg
David Williams
Bloomberg
A French bulldog is groomed before competing in the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
AP
A Sphynx cat sits for a photograph during the annual Meet the Breed event ahead of the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, U.S., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, first held in 1877, is America's second-longest continuously held sporting event, behind only the Kentucky Derby. Photographer: David Williams/Bloomberg
David Williams
Bloomberg
Borzois are seen in the ring during the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
AP
Handlers and their borzois wait to compete during the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
AP
A Chinese crested is shown in the ring during the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
AP
A Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever dog greets an attendee during the annual Meet the Breed event ahead of the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, U.S., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, first held in 1877, is America's second-longest continuously held sporting event, behind only the Kentucky Derby. Photographer: David Williams/Bloomberg
David Williams
Bloomberg
Turner, a Shetland sheepdog, is groomed by Michelle Miller in the staging area during the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
AP
A Westminster show dog relieves himself in the dog potty area in the Hotel Pennsylvania's "dog s'paw." MUST CREDIT: Rima Brindamour for The Washington Post.
Rima Brindamour
Rima Brindamour
A handler gives water to an Old English Sheepdog during the annual Meet the Breed event ahead of the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, U.S., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, first held in 1877, is America's second-longest continuously held sporting event, behind only the Kentucky Derby. Photographer: David Williams/Bloomberg
David Williams
Bloomberg
BenE, a Chinese crested, is groomed in the staging area during the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
AP
A Pekingese rests in the staging area during the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
AP
Whippet dogs stand for a photograph during the annual Meet the Breed event ahead of the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, U.S., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, first held in 1877, is America's second-longest continuously held sporting event, behind only the Kentucky Derby. Photographer: David Williams/Bloomberg
David Williams
Bloomberg
Sammie Lewis grooms Bailey, a Chinese crested, in the staging area during the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
AP
A Neopolitan Mastiff dog stands among the crowd during the annual Meet the Breed event ahead of the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, U.S., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, first held in 1877, is America's second-longest continuously held sporting event, behind only the Kentucky Derby. Photographer: David Williams/Bloomberg
David Williams
Bloomberg
Tickles, left, a bulldog and Lear, a short haired Chihuahua, use the dog relief area during the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
AP
B boy, a Maltese from France, is groomed in the staging area during the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
AP
A Chinese crested is inspected by a judge during the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
AP
A miniature poodle is groomed in the staging area during the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
AP
Preston, a puli, is inspected by judge Dorothy Collier in the ring during the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
AP
Border Collie dogs sit for a photograph after qualifying in the agility competition during the annual Meet the Breed event ahead of the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, U.S., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, first held in 1877, is America's second-longest continuously held sporting event, behind only the Kentucky Derby. Photographer: David Williams/Bloomberg
David Williams
Bloomberg
Kate Eggleton, second from left, talks to visitors about Cree, an Australian shepherd, during the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
AP
Cash, a mastiff from Youngstown, Ohio, sits with other dogs and their owners in the lobby of the Hotel Pennsylvania in New York City. MUST CREDIT: Rima Brindamour for The Washington Post.
Rima Brindamour
Rima Brindamour
Preston, a puli, waits to compete during the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
AP
A Liver Dalmatian dog attends the annual Meet the Breed event ahead of the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, U.S., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, first held in 1877, is America's second-longest continuously held sporting event, behind only the Kentucky Derby. Photographer: David Williams/Bloomberg
David Williams
Bloomberg
Adriano Rocha grooms XO, a briard, during the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
AP
Elise Patti, of Concord, Ohio, waits to compete with Farley, a borzoi, during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
AP
A dog owner and her Pumi dog stand for a photograph during the annual Meet the Breed event ahead of the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, U.S., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, first held in 1877, is America's second-longest continuously held sporting event, behind only the Kentucky Derby. Photographer: David Williams/Bloomberg
David Williams
Bloomberg
An attendee pets a Lhasa Apso dog during the annual Meet the Breed event ahead of the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, U.S., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, first held in 1877, is America's second-longest continuously held sporting event, behind only the Kentucky Derby. Photographer: David Williams/Bloomberg
David Williams
Bloomberg
A dog owner and his Pharoh Hound dog share a vegetable during the annual Meet the Breed event ahead of the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, U.S., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, first held in 1877, is America's second-longest continuously held sporting event, behind only the Kentucky Derby. Photographer: David Williams/Bloomberg
David Williams
Bloomberg
An owner dressed in costume sits for a photograph with her Papillion dog during the annual Meet the Breed event ahead of the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, U.S., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, first held in 1877, is America's second-longest continuously held sporting event, behind only the Kentucky Derby. Photographer: David Williams/Bloomberg
David Williams
Bloomberg
A standard Poodle stands next to flowers arranged to resemble dogs during the annual Meet the Breed event ahead of the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, U.S., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, first held in 1877, is America's second-longest continuously held sporting event, behind only the Kentucky Derby. Photographer: David Williams/Bloomberg
David Williams
Bloomberg
A handler gives water to an Old English Sheepdog during the annual Meet the Breed event ahead of the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, U.S., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, first held in 1877, is America's second-longest continuously held sporting event, behind only the Kentucky Derby. Photographer: David Williams/Bloomberg
David Williams
Bloomberg
Tom Isherwood , right, helps groom Jason at the Hotel Pennsylvania. MUST CREDIT: Rima Brindamour for The Washington Post.
Rima Brindamour
Rima Brindamour
A Boxer leaps in play near another dog during the annual Meet the Breed event ahead of the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, U.S., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, first held in 1877, is America's second-longest continuously held sporting event, behind only the Kentucky Derby. Photographer: David Williams/Bloomberg
David Williams
Bloomberg
Mojito, a Chihuahua, sits with Ada Nieves in the lobby of the Hotel Pennsylvania. MUST CREDIT: Rima Brindamour for The Washington Post.
Rima Brindamour
Rima Brindamour
Bergamascos and their handlers wait to compete during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
AP
Comments