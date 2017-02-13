Dairy farmers rally against deporting immigrants and say it will mean jobs for robots

0:49 High winds topple semi, crushing patrol cruiser Pause

0:59 Raw: Police dashcam catches Texas steer on the loose

1:35 Expert: progress on earthquakes, but there's more to come

1:16 Raw video: Violence stops Breitbart talk at Berkeley

1:57 Preview of 'The Keeper,' episode 5 of Wichita 'Lockup'

1:14 Firefighters battle two-alarm fire in north Wichita

1:28 Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback wants to build an airport to rival KCI

2:35 Man suspected of running over officer charged with aggravated battery

1:48 How to make bacon roses for your Valentine