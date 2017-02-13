High winds topple semi, crushing patrol cruiser

The Wyoming Highway Patrol shared a video over the weekend to remind motorists to pay attention to high-wind advisories and closures. On Feb. 7, near Elk Mountain, Wyoming, on I-80, high winds caused a tractor-trailer to topple over a trooper's car. No one was in the patrol car at the time, the patrol said, and the semi's two occupants were not injured. (Courtesy of Wyoming Highway Patrol/Facebook)