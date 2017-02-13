High winds topple semi, crushing patrol cruiser

The Wyoming Highway Patrol shared a video over the weekend to remind motorists to pay attention to high-wind advisories and closures. On Feb. 7, near Elk Mountain, Wyoming, on I-80, high winds caused a tractor-trailer to topple over a trooper's car. No one was in the patrol car at the time, the patrol said, and the semi's two occupants were not injured. (Courtesy of Wyoming Highway Patrol/Facebook)
NASA facility damaged by tornado in New Orleans

A tornado damaged NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans on Tuesday. This video shows the storm in the morning, and at this time, only minor injuries had been reported and NASA employees and other tenants had being accounted for. The facility will be closed Wednesday as tornado recovery is underway. (Courtesy of NASA)

Meteor lights up Midwest sky

Dashcam video from police cruisers in Washington and Illinois captured the fireball streaking through the night at about 1:30 a.m. Monday. In addition to Illinois and Wisconsin, the American Meteor Society lists sightings in Indiana, Michigan and other states as well. (Feb. 6, 2017/Associated Press)

Watch a heavy-duty snow blower clear 10 feet of snow in 1 minute

In this time-lapse video from Pollock Pines, California, in the Lake Tahoe area, a snow blower clears the road to Big Hill lookout on Jan. 23, 2017. The video, showing snow nearly to the top of the vehicle, was captured from a fire lookout camera. (Courtesy of Nevada Seismological Laboratory's Fire Camera network/University of Nevada, Reno)

