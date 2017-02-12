Oklahoma crews battle wildfires; governor issues 14-day burn ban

Gov. Mary Fallin has issued a two-week burn ban for most of Oklahoma as a crippling drought continues to place the state in danger of destructive wildfires.
Fallin’s office issued the ban Friday for 53 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties. Except for a handful of counties in far southwestern Oklahoma, most of the state is in some state of drought.
Fire crews in Oklahoma City spent Sunday battling grassfires, posting images and videos on Twitter and Facebook.
The National Weather Service warned Saturday that wildfires could rapidly develop this weekend in eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas.
OKCFD up close with the National Guard and bambi. Great job !!! pic.twitter.com/y6eEoVjf1c— Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) February 12, 2017
Forecasters said Saturday’s high temperatures would reach into the mid-80s in eastern Oklahoma and near 80 degrees in western Arkansas. Wind gusts between 20-30 mph would increase the risk.
Oklahoma is just entering its peak fire season, but dozens of wildfires have already scorched thousands of acres in the past several months.
Crews at SE 119th next to kitchen lake have the grass fire out. pic.twitter.com/ErCx64d9BG pic.twitter.com/wrqOQ2OGRW— Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) February 12, 2017
Comments