National

February 9, 2017 3:48 PM

Amal Clooney is pregnant with twins, according to media reports

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@mcclatchy.com

Amal Clooney, respected human rights activist and lawyer and husband to Hollywood star George Clooney, is pregnant with twins and is expecting to give birth in June, according to multiple media reports.

First reported by CBS’ “The Talk,” Clooney’s pregnancy would make Hollywood star George Clooney a father for the first time. His wife, a well-known activist and lawyer, is expected to give birth in June.

The news was also reported by People magazine and AFP.

Related content

National

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Burglars try - and try and try - to break in with hammer

View more video

Nation & World Videos