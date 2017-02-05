Watch the ending to the Super Bowl’s most controversial commercial

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration Pause

1:08 Get to know Trump's SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch

4:07 Federal judge temporarily halts Trump’s travel ban

4:47 Paul Suellentrop and Bob Lutz break down WSU's win over Illinois State

0:53 Five things to know about Super Bowl LI

0:36 Fatal shooting near Kellogg, Meridian

1:41 Ryan Schraeder talks about growing up in Wichita, rooting for Chiefs

0:40 Bernie Sanders surprises Kansas delegates

1:24 Roadrunner hangs out at Kansas farm