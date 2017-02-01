Republican congressmen warn Trump that his hiring freeze hurts military readiness

1:35 Expert: progress on earthquakes, but there's more to come Pause

0:58 Car drives off freeway, crashes into bridge

0:53 Five things to know about National Signing Day

1:07 Bruce Weber: 'We made good decisions' in upset of West Virginia

1:14 Anisia Brumley wins Barton Scholarship

0:42 Firefighters pay respect to Collis Grisby

3:16 Transit authority recognizes man who used cane to defend bus driver in attack

5:37 Growing up a Koch

1:00 Closer look at the Citation Hemisphere