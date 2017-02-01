‘Master manipulator’: How her boyfriend wound up killing a man with a toilet tank lid

3:03 Trump selects Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court nominee Pause

0:54 Junior bull rider goes for wild ride at Stock Show

0:37 Goat talk with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban

0:49 White House: Fired acting attorney general was "defiant"

0:53 Five things to know about National Signing Day

1:02 Pet ferret gets medical attention at K-State

1:34 Valley Center talks about Tyler Brown's 50-point game

2:09 One-night-only Final Friday show