Raging waves give curious man more than he bargained for on scenic drive

3:32 How to identify earthquake damage Pause

1:35 Expert: progress on earthquakes, but there's more to come

0:34 Car on interstate nearly hits Kansas firefighter

1:26 Owner of The Store recounts harrowing night at the bar

1:02 Mike Pompeo sworn in as CIA director

5:40 KU coach Bill Self addresses alleged rape at McCarthy Hall

2:09 One-night-only Final Friday show

5:01 Denise Neil explores the world of bourbon

1:27 Students injured in school bus accident on freeway