Fast food may be 'good' for you? Well, it could be in this one way

1:02 Mike Pompeo sworn in as CIA director Pause

2:14 Paul Suellentrop and Bob Lutz discuss WSU's win over SIU

1:37 Original Pizza Hut building to become a museum

3:48 ICT Restaurant Recipes - Chicken makhani

2:02 Sneak peek of new Sprouts Farmers Market

1:16 Brownback's State of the State address

9:07 WSU coach Gregg Marshall talks about his team's 87-45 win over Southern Illinois

1:07 Bruce Weber: 'We made good decisions' in upset of West Virginia

0:44 Is that a guitar in your pants?