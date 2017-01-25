Girl hangs herself while streaming it live - and mishaps hinder efforts to save her

1:43 Trump doubles down on commitment to build border wall - Election Rewind Pause

1:25 Trump goes to Mexico, doesn't ask them to pay for the wall

2:14 Paul Suellentrop and Bob Lutz discuss WSU's win over SIU

1:02 Mike Pompeo sworn in as CIA director

9:07 WSU coach Gregg Marshall talks about his team's 87-45 win over Southern Illinois

1:07 Bruce Weber: 'We made good decisions' in upset of West Virginia

1:48 What it's like approaching Pluto - NASA releases breathtaking video

0:44 Is that a guitar in your pants?

1:16 Brownback's State of the State address