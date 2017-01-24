Trump expected to order border wall construction during DHS visit

1:35 Expert: progress on earthquakes, but there's more to come Pause

2:03 Officer pulls trapped woman from burning car

1:02 Mike Pompeo sworn in as CIA director

0:48 With Royals teammates looking on, Yordano Ventura laid to rest in Dominican Republic

1:48 What it's like approaching Pluto - NASA releases breathtaking video

2:02 Sneak peek of new Sprouts Farmers Market

0:44 Is that a guitar in your pants?

12:17 WSU coach Gregg Marshall on upcoming game against Southern Illinois

3:48 ICT Restaurant Recipes - Chicken makhani