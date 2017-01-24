HP expands battery recall for HP and Compaq notebooks due to fire, burn hazards

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall Pause

1:35 Expert: progress on earthquakes, but there's more to come

3:12 2017 Oscars nominees: Best film, actor, actress, other top categories

3:12 2017 Oscars nominees: Best film, actor, actress and other top categories

1:48 What it's like approaching Pluto - NASA releases breathtaking video

0:44 Is that a guitar in your pants?

2:02 Sneak peek of new Sprouts Farmers Market

1:02 Mike Pompeo sworn in as CIA director

12:17 WSU coach Gregg Marshall on upcoming game against Southern Illinois