He swore to protect his community - but he stole her dog, money and tried to kill her

3:12 2017 Oscars nominees: Best film, actor, actress and other top categories Pause

1:35 Expert: progress on earthquakes, but there's more to come

1:55 Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000, official says

3:07 You saw the crowds. Here are the voices of the Women's March

1:48 What it's like approaching Pluto - NASA releases breathtaking video

3:12 2017 Oscars nominees: Best film, actor, actress, other top categories

2:02 Sneak peek of new Sprouts Farmers Market

0:44 Is that a guitar in your pants?

1:02 Mike Pompeo sworn in as CIA director