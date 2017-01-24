List of Academy Award nominations

3:12 2017 Oscars nominees: Best film, actor, actress and other top categories Pause

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall

2:03 Officer pulls trapped woman from burning car

2:13 Obama: healthcare repeal 'huge disservice to the American people'

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

2:02 Sneak peek of new Sprouts Farmers Market

12:17 WSU coach Gregg Marshall on upcoming game against Southern Illinois

1:29 Mayberry Lady Panthers sing at City Hall